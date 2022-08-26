For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
