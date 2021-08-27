This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
