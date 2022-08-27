Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.