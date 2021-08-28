Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.