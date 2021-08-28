Columbus's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
