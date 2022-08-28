 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News