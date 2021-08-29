This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Columbus will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
