This evening in Columbus: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
