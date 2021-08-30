Columbus's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
