Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
