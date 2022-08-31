Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front arriving today and stalling over us for tomorrow, showers and storms will be around both days. See when rain is most likely and who has the best chance in our updated forecast.
Isolated showers and storms expected for Friday. Rain chances aren't going away this weekend, but there's one period that looks wetter than the rest. Find out when in our latest forecast.
Very warm with partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday. After 6 p.m., isolated showers and storms will start to push back into the area. Find out if rain will stick around for Thursday here.
Isolated showers and storms will exit the area early this morning and clouds will decrease for the rest of the day. Find out how cool it will get tonight and when rain chances will return here.
A pleasant late August day today. It won't be quite as comfortable for Wednesday as our temps climb and rain tries to sneak back in. See how warm it will get and when our rain chance begins here.
Warm with sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures look to increase for Wednesday and the chance for showers is coming back. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Rain will be around today, but the better chance is expected on Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when and where rain is most likely and how temperatures will change in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…