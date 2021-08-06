Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
