For the drive home in Columbus: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
A warm front will generate isolated showers and storms today and a few could be severe. Hot day, but even hotter for many Tuesday before a cold front arrives. Full details on both fronts here.
Friday will be extremely hot across the state, but the heat looks even worse tomorrow in eastern Nebraska. Small chances of severe storms Saturday and Sunday as well. Full details here.
Small rain chances continue Thursday as a warm front lifts over the state. While today will be hot, Friday is looking even hotter. See where rain is most likely and how high our temps will climb here.
Compared to yesterday, the heat won't be as bad Wednesday. But it won't be cool by any means. Rain chances still continue for some in Nebraska. Track the temperatures and rain in our latest forecast.
This evening in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings…
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Thursday. Tempe…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.