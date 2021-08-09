This evening in Columbus: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
