Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.