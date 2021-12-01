Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
