This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
