Columbus's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted lo…
Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Tod…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
A combination of a low temperature and a low humidity is the best atmospheric condition for snow making as it yields the driest snow.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. …
This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area…