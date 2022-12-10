For the drive home in Columbus: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
