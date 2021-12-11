 Skip to main content
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

