Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.