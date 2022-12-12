For the drive home in Columbus: Rain and wind. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Strong cold front this afternoon and temperatures will tumble behind it. Windy conditions will make it feel worse. Check out tonight's wind chills and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…