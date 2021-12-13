Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.