This evening in Columbus: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
