Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.