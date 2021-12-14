Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Columbus, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.