Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.