For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy and windy. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
