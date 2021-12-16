 Skip to main content
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Friday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

