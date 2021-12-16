This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Friday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
