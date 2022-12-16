 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 13F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

