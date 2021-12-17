For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly clear skies. Becoming windy after midnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 12-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
