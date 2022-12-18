 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 14F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . -2 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

