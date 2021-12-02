 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News