Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.