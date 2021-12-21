Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a …
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 24F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasiona…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.