This evening's outlook for Columbus: Windy with occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -6, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . A -10-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Columbus, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
