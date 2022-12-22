Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low around -10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.