Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low around -10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but snow will begin to push into the area late Wednesday morning. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much is expected to fall, and how cold it's going to get here.
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow have buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area has seen nearly 25 inches of snow.
Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Still a chance of snow today, but some will miss out. The bigger story will be the cold and wind and that will continue to be the case on Friday. Find out what the wind chill factor will be here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…