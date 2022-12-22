 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low around -10F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News