This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will se…
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 15F. E winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents…
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We will s…
Temperatures in Columbus will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees to…