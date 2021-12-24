Columbus's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
