Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

