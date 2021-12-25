 Skip to main content
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

