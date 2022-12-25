Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy and windy after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.