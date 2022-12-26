 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News