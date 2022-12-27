 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

