 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds overnight. Low 9F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 12-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News