Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds overnight. Low 9F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 12-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.