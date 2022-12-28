Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. It will be a cold day in Columbus Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.