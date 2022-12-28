 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Columbus's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. It will be a cold day in Columbus Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Wintry mix for southeast Nebraska Monday

Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News