Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
Dry today and tonight, but snow will begin to push into the area late Wednesday morning. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much is expected to fall, and how cold it's going to get here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Expect peri…
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Scattered rain, freezing rain, and snow showers in the area through the evening hours today. See how much is expected to fall and how cold it will get behind the cold front on Tuesday here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with t…
Columbus's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near -5F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatu…
Relentless wind and blowing snow have buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area has seen nearly 25 inches of snow.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16. A -6-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The …