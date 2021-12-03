Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today…