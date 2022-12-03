Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Strong cold front this afternoon and temperatures will tumble behind it. Windy conditions will make it feel worse. Check out tonight's wind chills and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Not only will temperatures be below normal Wednesday, but breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Warming up for Thursday, but winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details here.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Mainly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Overcast. A shower of rain or wet snow possible late. Low 28F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a go…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Sunday.…