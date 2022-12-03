 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

