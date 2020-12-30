 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.33. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

