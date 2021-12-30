Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Nebraska today through Sunday.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today.…
Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…