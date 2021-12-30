 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News