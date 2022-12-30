 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

