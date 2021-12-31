Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -3F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
