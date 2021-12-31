Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -3F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.