Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
